14 employees fired after inmate dies in New York prison under Gov. Hochul’s orders

Gov. Kathy Hochul has taken action by ordering the termination of 14 employees at a state prison in Utica, New York, in response to the unfortunate death of an inmate.

On Saturday, Hochul made an announcement that she has taken decisive action by ordering officials to begin the termination process for the employees at the Marcy Correctional Facility. These employees were found to be involved in the tragic attack that resulted in the death of inmate Robert L. Brooks.

On December 10th, prison staff employed force against Brooks, who was 43 years old at the time. As a result, he was subsequently transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica where he tragically passed away on December 11th. This information was disclosed by Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III.

In 2017, Brooks, a resident of Greece in Monroe County, received a 12-year prison sentence for committing first-degree assault. According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, he had stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

According to Martuscello, the prison staff who were involved in the incident with Brooks were initially placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was carried out.

The state Attorney General’s Office has announced that it plans to release the video capturing the use of force. However, before making it public, Brooks’ family will have the chance to view it first.

State law mandates that the Attorney General’s Office conducts investigations into any deaths caused by the actions or inactions of police officers or peace officers, which also includes corrections officers.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Hochul expressed her gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the majority of correction officers, acknowledging the challenging nature of their job. However, she made it clear that there is zero tolerance for those who cross the line, break the law, and engage in unnecessary violence or targeted abuse.

According to The Times-Union in Albany, the family of Brooks expressed their deep shock and sadness about his death. In a statement from their lawyer, they conveyed their profound emotions regarding the tragic incident.

According to the newspaper, the family expressed their gratitude towards Governor Hochul for taking immediate action to ensure the officers are held accountable. However, they still struggle to comprehend how such a tragic incident could have occurred in the first place. They emphasized that no one should ever have to experience the loss of a loved one in such a manner.

Also Read:

Reference article