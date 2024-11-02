New York Mother, 9-Year-Old Son, and 5-Month-Old Daughter Died After Apparent Suicide at Niagara Falls

Chianti Means, a mother from New York, along with her 9-year-old son, Roman Rossman, and 5-month-old daughter, Mecca Means, tragically lost their lives in an apparent suicide at Niagara Falls.

Here’s What Reportedly Happened To Chianti Means, Roman Rossman & Mecca Means

According to ABC News, a tragic incident took place at Niagara Falls on the evening of Monday, October 28, around 9 p.m. The report states that Means and her children were at the site when they crossed over a safety guard rail and fell into the falls.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials have stated that the family deliberately carried out their actions.

“…Investigation determined that three individuals, Chianti Means, 33-years-old, Roman Rossman, 9-years-old and Mecca Means, 5-months-old all of Niagara Falls, NY crossed over safety guild rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island (attached to Goat Island),” a press release updated by the NYPD on Wednesday, October 30, asserted. “The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation.”

The outlet reported that the police made an attempt to search and rescue the family, but unfortunately, their efforts did not yield any success.

“It’s not something where they just stumbled in,” New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan reportedly explained. “Based on the information we have, we do know it was an intentional act, but the reason why is tougher to answer.”

More Details On The Apparent Suicide Of The New York Mother & Her Kids At Niagara Falls

Family members of Chianti Means, Roman Rossman, and Mecca Means have been notified about the incident, as reported by ABC News. They are actively participating in the investigation to determine the cause of their apparent suicides.

According to Daily Mail, authorities have discovered social media posts that were allegedly made by Means, in which she expressed her desire to rekindle a romantic relationship with her daughter’s father.

“Everyone please leave me alone I’m in love with my daughter father. I want my family back. Respectfully [I don’t care] what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks,” she allegedly wrote in one post with another adding. “I wish someone would love me because the man that’s suppose to does not.”

According to E! News, witnesses have been interviewed by authorities regarding the events that preceded the apparent suicide of the family.

“…it is alarming what they told us,” Trooper O’Callaghan reportedly explained.

According to Daily Mail, the authorities were still making efforts to recover the bodies of Chianti Means, Roman Rossman, and Mecca Means on Wednesday, October 30th.

Mother Who Jumped Over Niagara Falls With Her Kids Has Been Identified As 33 Year-Old Chianti Means. RIP To 9 Year-Old Roman Rossman & Baby Mecca Means🕊️💔 https://t.co/9Y6kfEuqyR pic.twitter.com/On0uwuvjyp — RealTorontoNews (@RealTorontoNewz) October 30, 2024

A Woman Was Killed In Ohio In An Apparent Murder-Suicide

Tragically, there have been other heart-wrenching incidents in the New York area, in addition to the devastating ordeal involving Means and her children. One such incident occurred in the Corona area of Queens, New York City, on October 27, where a young girl named Krystel Romero lost her life.

Romero was reportedly subway surfing on top of a seven train with another young girl when they both fell and were run over.

Reference Article