10 Guilty Of Multi-state Identity Theft And Fraud Network

A significant identity theft and fraud network located in Columbia has resulted in the federal conviction of ten people involved in schemes spread over numerous states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Missouri, and New York. From July 2020 to August 2023, this criminal enterprise utilized stolen personal information from the dark web to fabricate documents and perpetrate various financial crimes.

Key players in the operation included:

Ronda Weston of Columbia, who orchestrated much of the scheme, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft involving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. She is facing up to 20 years in jail, additional mandatory time, asset confiscation, and restitution.

Kashon Harrison of Elgin and Michael Terrance Butler of Columbia, among others, risk substantial prison terms for wire fraud and identity theft.

Monique Sherrie Corbett was among the first to be sentenced, serving two years in prison and compelled to pay almost $37,000 in restitution.

The ring participated in a variety of fraudulent activities, such as luxury car purchases, title loans, and residential rents. Agents uncovered a wealth of evidence, including a ledger documenting 151 identity theft victims, false bank documents, and high-end vehicles. Some members also misused PPP loans intended for COVID-19 assistance.

The U.S. Secret Service, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and other local law enforcement agencies investigated the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels in charge of prosecution. Sentencing for the remaining defendants is imminent.

