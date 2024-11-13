Kentucky police apprehend fugitive from another state

A man wanted on a warrant in Tennessee was apprehended in Laurel County, Kentucky.
Officers from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Aaron Robinson, a 55-year-old resident of Bloomington, Indiana, on Monday.
Robinson faced charges of possession of a controlled substance when he failed to appear in court, leading to his arrest on a Harlan Circuit Court bench warrant.
Robinson failed to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resulting in a Harlan District Court bench warrant of arrest being issued against him.
Robinson was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.