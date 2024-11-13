Kentucky police apprehend fugitive from another state

Posted by Jan McDonald November 13, 2024

A man wanted on a warrant in Tennessee was apprehended in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Officers from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Aaron Robinson, a 55-year-old resident of Bloomington, Indiana, on Monday.

Robinson faced charges of possession of a controlled substance when he failed to appear in court, leading to his arrest on a Harlan Circuit Court bench warrant.

Robinson failed to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resulting in a Harlan District Court bench warrant of arrest being issued against him.

Robinson was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.