Slow-Moving Front Brings Rain and Snow to Southeast Oregon and Reaches Idaho

Posted by Jan McDonald November 13, 2024

A weather front moving at a slow pace is currently bringing rain and snow to southeast Oregon. Surprisingly, Burns and Baker City are experiencing more precipitation than initially predicted. As the front gradually moves into southwest Idaho, local forecasts are being updated accordingly.

Stagnant air in the Treasure Valley and Boise Mountains is causing poor air quality, despite light precipitation anticipated over the West Central Mountains and Baker County. However, a stronger cold front is on its way Monday evening, which will bring more widespread showers, particularly in the mountains. Although there have been some adjustments to the precipitation amounts due to lower moisture levels, the Central Idaho mountains are still expected to receive the most substantial rainfall. Additionally, temperatures will remain mild with light winds and mostly clear skies in areas unaffected by the precipitation zones.

