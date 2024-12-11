10 Arizona Residents Charged In Multi-state Drug Trafficking Case

A federal indictment unsealed on December 3 accuses 38 defendants of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine hydrochloride, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced today.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the defendants include 10 individuals from Arizona.

The department has identified those who are charged:

Jimmy Mendoza Arenas, 36, of Phoenix, also known as “Gordo,” “Jay Jay,” and “JJ.”

Carmen Valenzuela, 37, of Glendale.

IvangIanni Valenzuela Gonzalez, 20, of Glendale.

Sammy Soqui, 36, of Tucson.

Charles Eugene Robbins, 65, of Phoenix.

Adan Villareal-Grajeda, 39, of Phoenix.

Jorge Antonio Lopez-Valdez, 18, of Glendale.

Precious Sequila Herron, 28, of Tucson.

German Lopez-Gomez, 22, of Phoenix.

Cody Anthony Curry, 29, of Tucson, also known as “Boss Curry,” “El Jefe,” and “Boss Man.”

Curry, Arenas, and Herron are among ten suspects charged with laundering money, according to the agency.

If convicted, the defendants may face life in prison for the narcotics conspiracy and up to 20 years for the money laundering conspiracy, according to the agency.

The government confirmed that 37 of the 38 offenders are now in custody. Of the 26 arrested today, 18 are slated to appear in the Middle District of North Carolina today or tomorrow, while the remaining eight will appear in the districts where they were apprehended.

The remaining 11 suspects, including Curry, Arenas, and Ingram, are currently in federal or state jail on related counts and will be arraigned at a later date, according to the department.

The department confirmed that one defendant remains at large.

