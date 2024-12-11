A manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ felony suspect Ralph E. Ray has escalated In Tennessee

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up their search for 48-year-old Ralph E. Ray, a felony suspect who has disconnected his ankle monitor and is considered “armed and dangerous”. Officers are urgently asking the public for any information that could help them apprehend him in a chase that they believe involves travels with his girlfriend or fiancée, Tracy Ann Brooks.

According to WVLT, Ray may be armed and moving between contacts in Knoxville and Anderson County, with recent excursions to Nashville. We suspect him of committing various drug-related offenses, such as possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and carrying a handgun during these dangerous felonies.

WATE also offered further information, including the publishing of images of Ray and Brooks in the hopes that public recognition may lead to timely reporting of their whereabouts. Ray’s criminal allegations also include illegal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

We encourage community members with information about the situation to act responsibly by contacting authorities directly. You can reach the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501 or through emergency services by dialing 911. The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the significance of community safety and urges anyone with information to come forward for prompt resolution.

