1 Man Detained Following Being Wanted In Connecticut And Rhode Island

Connecticut State Police said a car crash in Bolton, Conn., assisted Pawtucket police in locating a suspect wanted for armed robbery in Rhode Island.

On November 1, 33-year-old Kyle Fortier allegedly slammed a car into a pole and escaped into the woods, leaving three passengers, including two children, behind.

According to police, Fortier has previously been known to have guns on his person during confrontations with Connecticut State Police and was also wanted for alleged armed robbery in Rhode Island.

Pawtucket police requested Connecticut police assistance after telling troopers that Fortier and the car involved in the incident were wanted for processing and questioning.

Fortier was arrested and charged with two charges of risk of injury, one count of reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, dodging responsibility, and failure to maintain a correct lane.

The suspect also has an outstanding warrant for breaking probation.

Fortier was jailed on a $500,000 bond and a $25,000 court-order bond.

Police have not reported any injuries.

Reference Article