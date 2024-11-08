Tourists face federal charges for stealing artifacts from Utah’s Canyonlands National Park!

Two Colorado visitors are facing federal charges after allegedly stealing protected antiquities while on an expedition at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah charged Roxanne McKnight, 39, and Dusty Spencer, 43, of Durango, Colorado, with various federal charges on Monday.

Charges Filed Against Tourists

McKnight and Spencer face accusations of theft of government property worth less than $1,000, having or distributing cultural or archaeological resources, and unlawfully entering a designated archeological or cultural site.

These allegations stem from an event that occurred on March 23, 2024, at the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp, a historical site in Canyonlands’ Needles section.

Theft Caught on Camera

In May, the National Park Service (NPS) took to social media to ask the public for help identifying two people seen on a trail camera at the prohibited location.

Park officials captured McKnight and Spencer on video entering an area with a clear notice advising limited entry. The park claims that the suspects removed items from a cabinet and touched historic harnesses in a way that “had the potential to damage them.”

The NPS asserts that the film played a crucial role in identifying the two suspects and initiating legal proceedings. The footage helped raise public awareness and resulted in the identification of the two suspects.

First Court Appearance Scheduled

McKnight and Spencer are due to appear in United States District Court in Moab, Utah, on November 8, 2024.

If convicted, the allegations could have substantial ramifications under federal law, which requires stringent protection of cultural and archeological materials within national parks.

Preserving Our Shared Heritage

The event highlights the persistent issue of preserving archeological treasures on public lands across the country. Preserving locations like Canyonlands National Park necessitates careful adherence to rules intended to protect these national treasures for future generations.

As the lawsuit advances, Moab will be the focus of attention, with both locals and visitors hoping it serves as a stern warning against interfering with historical landmarks.

