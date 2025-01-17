Woman from New York City Makes FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List

The FBI’s notorious 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list features a woman who goes by the moniker “CryptoQueen.” Dr. Ruja Ignatova, also known as Ruja Plamenova Ignatova and Ruja P. Ignatova, is believed to be using these aliases. The New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been actively pursuing leads to locate her.

The FBI is currently offering a generous reward of $100,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to her capture. It is worth noting that she holds the distinction of being one of only 11 women who have ever made it onto the prestigious Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. According to the FBI, she is believed to have played a significant leadership role in a widespread fraud scheme that has had a profound impact on countless investors both nationally and internationally. Ronald Shimko, a Special Agent from the FBI’s New York office, stated,

There are so many victims all over the world who were financially devastated by this. We want to bring her to justice.

10 Things We Know About The CryptoQueen

1. CrytoQueen earned her nickname due to her role as the founder of OneCoin Ltd, a Bulgaria-based company that specialized in marketing cryptocurrency.

2. According to reports, she is said to have deceived investors and swindled them out of a staggering $4 billion.

3. In New York, she faced an indictment that included charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, and Securities Fraud.

4. The CrytoQueen, who is now 44 years old, was born in Bulgaria on May 30, 1980.

5. On October 25, 2017, she departed from Sofia, Bulgaria, and made her way to Athens, Greece, marking the last known sighting of her.

6. She enjoyed being in the limelight and had a taste for the finer things in life.

Shimko noted that before she disappeared, Ignatova lived a lavish lifestyle.

7. In the 72 years since the FBI established its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, she becomes only the 11th woman to be featured on it.

8. Ignatova is fluent in English, German, and Bulgarian, showcasing her impressive linguistic abilities.

9. Her scam affected individuals from various parts of the globe.

10. She could be residing in the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, or Eastern Europe, using a counterfeit foreign passport.

