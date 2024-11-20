Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Six States; ‘Whiteout Conditions’ Possible

Large swaths of the country are bracing for powerful winter storms this week, with snow in some parts causing dangerous whiteouts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for six states in particular. The government agency issued alerts on Tuesday for parts of North Dakota, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Washington, and California.

The announcement coincides with the convergence of two major weather systems, an “atmospheric river” and a “bomb cyclone,” this week in the Northwest. The atmospheric river (water vapor in the sky) will dump rain and snow, while the bomb cyclone (a quick drop in pressure) will increase the storm’s severity. Meanwhile, other parts of the country will experience their own winter storm.

On Tuesday, NWS forecasters issued a number of “urgent” warnings that whiteouts were probable in parts of Oregon and California due to the storm.

Blizzards or wind-blown snow can cause whiteouts, a dangerous loss of visibility that can reach almost zero in some conditions.

“Whiteout conditions are possible and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening,” the NWS cautioned in a briefing covering Siskiyou County (including Interstate 5 and Highway 97 near Weed), Etna Summit, and Scott Mountain Pass in California.

Snow will fall between 6 and 18 inches, with up to 2 feet in higher elevations. Winds [may] gust as high as 70 mph over more exposed areas.” Tuesday evening commutes are expected to be especially perilous, with strong winds threatening trees and electrical lines.

California’s Crater Lake and Oregon’s south-central Cascades and Diamond Lake both received similar whiteout warnings. The impact will also extend to Highways 62, 138, and 230. We anticipate particularly hazardous journeys across these places on Tuesday morning. Aside from whiteout conditions, “roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.”

A slew of other advisories and winter storm warnings were in effect across the rest of the state, and citizens were warned to monitor their local weather forecasts.

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings were in force for several North Dakota counties, including Benson, Burke, Cavalier, Ramsey, Towner, Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, and Ward.

The weather warning for Alaska warned of snow accumulations of up to 10 inches, gusts of up to 45 mph, and visibility as low as half a mile due to blowing snow. The weather warning for Noatak Valley and Lower Kobuk Valley lasted until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Idaho issued a snowstorm warning for the Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, the Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and the Sun Valley region. From Wednesday to Friday, residents should expect snow and high winds.

Washington is under a storm warning from Tuesday to Wednesday, with heavy snow and high winds impacting the Cascades and parts of the state’s north, center, and east.

In California, a winter storm warning is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon in areas of southern Trinity to the east of Forest Glen and Hyampom and over 3,500 feet, including Highway 36. Additional warnings apply to the majority of the state’s northern region.

The NWS warned locals to avoid needless trips, adding: “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

Reference Article