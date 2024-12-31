What People Miss the Most After Leaving New York?

People have been leaving New York State in droves in search of a different life in warmer, southern states with more affordable real estate markets.

There is a significant number of people who have chosen to leave New York for good. However, there is also a separate group of individuals who are now recognizing the multitude of things they miss about the city.

People Leaving New York State

According to various sources, including the National Center for Health Stats (NCH Stats), New York experienced a significant decline in its population between 2020 and 2023, with approximately 630,000 people leaving the city. The COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in influencing people’s decisions to move away, particularly due to its impact on New York’s real estate market.

Many New Yorkers are starting to recognize the true value and benefits of living in the Empire State.

After moving away from New York, there are several significant things that people tend to miss the most.

Autumn

Sometimes, it’s only when the sun disappears and the warm temperatures fade away that we truly appreciate what the South has to offer.

There’s nothing quite like spending a brisk Fall afternoon at a local orchard, picking apples and enjoying a New York-brewed beer in your cozy flannel. As you soak in the vibrant colors of the trees, it’s an experience that’s hard to come by elsewhere.

The Views

The topic of missing New York after moving away sparked a lively discussion in a Facebook group dedicated to the Adirondack region. People shared their thoughts and experiences on whether or not they feel a sense of longing for the state after relocating.

Many New Yorkers, despite the widespread belief that they are done with the city, actually find themselves longing to return. Surprisingly, one of the main reasons they yearn for their New York home is the breathtaking mountain views that other states, like Florida, simply cannot match.

Good Healthcare

According to US News World Report, New York may not be the top-ranked state in the country, but it still holds a respectable position in the top 10 at number 8. Interestingly, many of the popular states that people are leaving New York for, such as Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona, rank much lower at 24th place and beyond.

The rankings were determined by considering the accessibility of healthcare services for everyone, encompassing women, trans individuals, people with pre-existing conditions, and those with disabilities. In addition, the rankings took into account the presence of specialized doctors and the overall performance of hospitals.

Getting an appointment in New York may pose some challenges; however, the healthcare services provided in the city are of exceptional quality and offer a wide range of options.

Therefore, individuals who continue to travel to New York in order to visit their healthcare specialists.

Good Schools

New York is renowned for its high-quality public education system, consistently ranked among the best in the country. According to the World Population Review, the state’s public schools hold the impressive position of 2nd in the nation for educational excellence, surpassed only by Connecticut. In an overall ranking, New York secures a commendable 6th place, following Massachusetts (5), Vermont (4), Connecticut (3), New Hampshire (2), and New Jersey (1).

You might find yourself responsible for covering the expenses of private school tuition in many other states located further south and west.

THE FOOD

This part of regrets is divided into sub-sections because it’s simply filled with missed opportunities.

Locally-Run Restaurants

Cities experiencing population growth are increasingly adopting the approach of populating these areas with predominantly chain restaurants.

One of my friends, who used to live in New York but now resides in Arizona, shared with me the following story:

“I miss local businesses SO MUCH!! Since Arizona is all so new, it’s all national chains unless it’s a taco truck on the side of the road so the food just isn’t as good.”

7 Underrated Hudson Valley Restaurants That Deserve More Recognition

Cultural Cuisine

New York is truly a culinary haven, boasting a wide range of cuisine options. It is a melting pot where people from all corners of the world converge to open up restaurants and grocery stores, offering authentic recipes that are often scarce in other regions of the country.

When New Yorkers decide to leave the state, there are certain aspects of their life that they inevitably miss. One of these things is the unique and diverse food scene that New York City offers. From iconic pizza slices to mouthwatering bagels, the culinary options in the Big Apple are unparalleled. Additionally, New Yorkers often find themselves missing the fast-paced and vibrant energy of the city. The constant hustle and bustle, the never-ending stream of events and activities, and the lively atmosphere are all things that are hard to replicate elsewhere. Moreover, leaving New York means saying goodbye to the distinctive architecture and landmarks that define the city’s skyline. The towering skyscrapers, the iconic bridges, and the historical buildings are all part of the visual identity of New York and are sorely missed by those who leave. Lastly, there is a special sense of community and camaraderie that New Yorkers feel when they are in the city. The shared experiences and shared values create a unique bond among its residents, and leaving means leaving behind a tight-knit community.

Options at the Grocery Store

During a conversation with a friend who relocated to North Carolina, she confided,

“You can’t even get access to some things at the grocery store. Like around the Jewish holidays, I have to hunt to find what I need…I have to order some of the items on Amazon.”

When it comes to a diverse population and the plethora of culinary options it brings, New York is unrivaled.

And Of Course…Bagels and Pizza

Finding a decent slice of pizza or a place to buy a bagel outside of Dunkin Donuts is a challenge in the southern and western parts of the country.

Reference Article