Volunteers send 16 campers loaded with supplies to western North Carolina

Campers packed to the brim with supplies are on their way to western North Carolina.

Volunteers and helicopter pilots from Operation Helo, a disaster relief organization, conducted numerous airborne assistance flights in the days after Hurricane Helene and are still providing assistance more than a month later.

On Friday, Operation Helo sent 16 campers loaded with kitchenware, bedding, towels, cleaning supplies, toiletries, generators, and other necessities. Since the storm hit, the group has sent 96 messages and conducted 29 visits to the highlands.

The campers left Maiden and traveled to relatives in Burnsville, Pensacola, Ashe County, Newland, Barnardsville, and Bakersville.

Volunteers reported that the devastation in western North Carolina is widespread and would take years to recover from.

“It is devastating.” It’s something you can’t imagine until you see it and go there,” Tracie Hall explained. “Their homes are gone. Their personal belongings are gone.”Everything they had just watched vanish.”

Volunteers are contributing, but they don’t want the storm’s victims to go unnoticed.

“On our last trip up, we delivered one of these campers to a guy who had been living in a tent for 29 days,” Gary Pigg recalled. “These people are truly struggling. Everyday.”

On December 14, Operation Helo intends to transport hundreds of toys to western North Carolina for the Great Toy Convoy at the Yancy County Fire Department. Find out how to give and get involved here.

