Volunteer Pilots from New York Offer Vital Assistance to Critically Ill Patients

It can be devastating for a family to receive the news that a loved one is battling cancer or in need of a life-saving transplant. However, there is a remarkable group of individuals who serve as true angels, transporting the most critically ill patients to leading medical centers in the Northeast. These compassionate heroes are based in Orchard Park, New York.

Joe Demarco, the founder of “Wings – Flights for Hope,” is a passionate individual dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives. Through his organization, he aims to provide air transportation to those in need, particularly for medical purposes. Joe’s commitment stems from his own personal experiences and the desire to help others facing similar challenges.

The idea behind “Wings – Flights for Hope” was born when Joe realized the need for affordable and accessible transportation options for individuals requiring medical treatments in distant locations. He understood that many people faced difficulties in accessing necessary healthcare due to the lack of transportation means. Inspired by his own battles with medical issues, Joe decided to take action and create a solution.

Since its inception, “Wings – Flights for Hope” has helped numerous individuals receive the medical care they desperately needed. The organization operates by connecting patients with volunteer pilots who generously offer their time and aircraft. These pilots are passionate about making a positive impact on people’s lives and use their skills to provide free transportation to those in need.

Joe’s dedication to his cause is evident in the countless success stories that have emerged from “Wings – Flights for Hope.” Patients who were once unable to access the medical care they required have been able to receive life-saving treatments and procedures, thanks to the organization’s efforts. Joe and his team continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every individual in need has access to reliable transportation for medical purposes.

Through “Wings – Flights for Hope,” Joe Demarco has created a powerful platform that bridges the gap between healthcare and transportation. His unwavering commitment and passion have made a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals, providing them with hope and a chance at a better future.

Joe Demarco Sr., a pilot with over 20 years of experience, embarked on his life-saving missions after initially pursuing a career as a mason. Throughout his life, Demarco Sr. acquired his pilot license and even purchased his own aircraft. According to Demarco, the ownership of a plane instilled in him a perpetual desire to be on the move. It was during his first mission, 21 years ago, that Demarco found himself captivated by the cause that would eventually inspire him to establish his own organization. Reflecting on this pivotal journey, Demarco shared his thoughts, stating, “When you have a plane, you always want to be going somewhere.”

I went along to bring a little child home from New York City to Erie, Pennsylvania and as soon as we walked into the airport, the mother just broke down crying. She couldn’t believe we were going to take her. Her 2-year-old son was born with a tumor. The cancer was on his spine, and their doctor told him at that time no public transportation because of the compromised immune system. At that moment, I was hooked and the rest is history.

Demarco Sr. has been responsible for flying numerous patients to and from crucial medical appointments, treatments, and life-saving transplant surgeries ever since that initial flight.

At “Wings – Flights of Hope,” our mission is straightforward. As stated on our website, we aim to provide hope through flights.

The mission of Wings Flights of Hope Inc. is to help people in need of free air transportation for medical and humanitarian purposes. Basically helping anyone, anytime, anyplace. At Wings we do not want transportation to stand in the way of a patient receiving the best possible treatment available. With this purpose in mind, our volunteer pilots enjoy giving the gift of hope to so many passengers, and we are honored to be able to give someone a lift when they are down.

Demarco and his team of skilled pilots frequently fly individuals to top medical facilities in the Northeast United States. Sloan Kettering in New York City, Boston Children’s Hospital, Cleveland’s Children Hospital, and other renowned institutions are among their regular destinations. Demarco proudly shares, “We ensure the safe transport of patients participating in incredible clinical trials conducted at these facilities.”

In a heartwarming story, Kyle, a resident of Utica, was desperately in need of a transplant. When he received the call that organs were available, Demarco wasted no time in stepping up to help. Taking Kyle under his wing, quite literally, Demarco safely transported him to the Cleveland Clinic for the life-saving procedure. According to Demarco, Kyle had planned to drive to Buffalo to catch a flight, but Demarco insisted on picking him up in Syracuse and flying him to Cleveland instead. The gratitude of Kyle and his wife towards Demarco is immeasurable, as he played a significant role in their journey to recovery.

