As Mexico disperses migrants far from US border, troubled resort becomes a drop-off location

Approximately 100 migrants from different countries roamed aimlessly and confusedly through the streets of Acapulco, a troubled resort on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

After trekking for a few weeks alongside countless other migrants in southern Mexico, they agreed to an invitation from immigration officials to head to Acapulco, hoping it would enable them to proceed onwards to the U.S. border. However, to their dismay, they found themselves stranded on Monday.

Two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Mexico is actively breaking up migrant caravans and scattering migrants across the country to prevent them from reaching the U.S. border. They are also implementing measures to restrict the number of migrants gathering in any specific location.

According to Tonatiuh Guillén, the former chief of Mexico’s immigration agency, the Mexican government has implemented a policy of “dispersion and exhaustion” as a key aspect of its immigration strategy in recent years. This policy has proven to be successful in significantly reducing the number of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

Mexico’s current administration is hopeful that the decrease in numbers will provide them with a certain level of protection against the pressures imposed by Trump. Guillen, who departed from the previous administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after Trump threatened to impose tariffs due to migration issues, expressed this sentiment.

Acapulco may not be the most obvious choice for migrants seeking a new destination. Once a thriving hub of Mexico’s tourism industry, the city has fallen prey to the control of organized crime and is currently in the process of recovering from the severe damage inflicted by Hurricane Otis in 2023.

Mexican tourists savored the last moments of their beach vacations on Monday, blissfully unaware of the struggles faced by migrants who slept on the streets or sought ways to continue their journeys northward.

Ender Antonio Castañeda, a 28-year-old Venezuelan, expressed his frustration with the immigration officials, stating, “They had promised us a permit to freely transit the country for 10 to 15 days, but it turned out to be completely different.” Castañeda further explained that they were left stranded without any means of transportation, as they were unable to purchase bus tickets or any other necessities.

Castañeda, along with numerous other migrants, had departed from the southern city of Tapachula, located near the Guatemalan border. In the past few weeks, there have been over half a dozen caravans consisting of approximately 1,500 migrants each that have embarked from Tapachula. However, none of these caravans were able to make significant progress.

Authorities allow the migrants to walk for several days until they become tired, and then they offer to transport them by bus to different cities. In these cities, their immigration status will be reviewed, which can have various outcomes.

A few individuals have arrived in Acapulco, seeking refuge at a Catholic church near the immigration agency offices. It is estimated that around twelve people have found temporary shelter there.

A crowd of several dozen individuals gathered outside the offices on Monday, seeking information. However, they were left in the dark as nobody provided them with any details. Castañeda, who was in urgent need of funds to leave, recently received money from his family. Determined to find a reliable mode of transportation, he carefully selected a van driver whom he believed to be the most trustworthy among the many others who were offering rides at exorbitant prices, up to five times the usual cost of a bus ticket to Mexico City.

Some migrants have realized that the permits they receive from authorities only allow them to travel within the state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is situated. However, there are other migrants who have been more fortunate in their travels.

On Sunday, the most recent migrant caravan disbanded as hundreds of individuals were granted complimentary transit permits, allowing them to travel to any location in Mexico for a designated period of time.

Dayani Sánchez, a 33-year-old Cuban woman, and her husband were among those who decided to leave their home country.

“We’re feeling a bit apprehensive about the safety situation when it comes to boarding buses, as there is a concern that they might be intercepted,” she expressed. Migrants in Mexico are often targeted by drug cartels for abduction and extortion, and unfortunately, many migrants also report instances of authorities demanding bribes.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the President of Mexico, emphasizes the humanitarian aspect of her immigration strategy. She claims that her approach prioritizes the well-being of migrants and has even facilitated their departure from the southernmost areas of Mexico. However, critics argue that this policy exposes migrants to potentially dangerous and violent environments.

The Rev. Leopoldo Morales, the priest at the Catholic church in Acapulco near the immigration agency office, also shares this concern.

In November, several immigration agency buses arrived with migrants, including entire families, according to his account. Last weekend, two more buses arrived, this time carrying only adults.

Despite not being on the typical migration route and lacking preparation to receive migrants, Acapulco has seen several priests step up to coordinate support for them by providing necessities such as water, food, and clothing. Father Morales acknowledged the challenging circumstances these migrants face, arriving without financial resources and emphasized the importance of meeting their needs.

Finding work in Acapulco proves to be a daunting challenge for migrants. Following the devastation caused by Otis, the federal government deployed a significant number of soldiers and National Guard troops to ensure security and initiate the reconstruction process. Additionally, the city faced further hardships when it was hit by another storm, John, resulting in extensive flooding.

Violence in Acapulco continues unabated.

Acapulco experiences one of the highest homicide rates in Mexico. Cab drivers and small business owners often express their concerns, albeit anonymously, about the increasing incidents of extortion. Furthermore, due to the prevailing conditions, larger corporations have hesitated to undertake any reconstruction efforts.

Jorge Neftalí Alvarenga, a Honduran, expressed his gratitude for successfully fleeing the Mexican state of Chiapas, which is located along the Guatemalan border. However, he was already feeling disheartened and disillusioned.

Alvarenga expressed his disappointment, stating that they had been deceived to some extent. Initially, they had requested to be sent to Mexico City or other locations like Monterrey, where there were more employment opportunities.

