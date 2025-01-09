US Senate set to vote on legislation introducing stricter penalties for migrants accused of criminal offenses

The U.S. Senate was anticipated to make progress on Thursday in advancing a bill that would mandate the federal government to detain undocumented migrants residing in the U.S. who are suspected of criminal activity, regardless of whether they have been charged with a crime. This move has gained support from an increasing number of Democrats, showing their endorsement for the Republican-backed measure.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation known as the “Laken Riley Act” on Tuesday with a vote of 264-159. The act is named after Laken Riley, a college student from Georgia who was tragically murdered last year by a Venezuelan man. Notably, 48 Democrats voted in favor of the measure.

The Senate vote arrives merely 11 days prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump ran his campaign on a pledge to take strict measures against illegal immigration and combat “migrant crime.”

Various studies conducted by academics and think tanks have consistently demonstrated the positive contributions made by immigrants.

Native-born Americans are outnumbered by immigrants in the United States.

Senate Republicans currently have a majority of 52-47. In order to pass the measure, they would need the support of eight Democrats, as the Senate’s threshold for most legislation is 60 out of 100 senators. Some Democrats, such as cosponsor Senator John Fetterman and Senator Mark Kelly, have already expressed their support for the measure.

According to Democratic Senator Gary Peters, the bill is aimed at ensuring border security and the safety of Americans. He made this statement to reporters on Tuesday after the House vote, in response to a question about his voting intentions.

In 2026, Peters, who hails from the state of Michigan, will be among the one-third of senators up for election. It is worth noting that Michigan was narrowly won by Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The House approved a similar bill last year, but the then-Democratic-majority Senate chose to disregard it. On its second attempt, the bill received support from an additional 11 House Democrats.

Republican Senator Katie Britt, one of the bill’s sponsors, expressed her views on the legislation, stating that it is a common-sense measure. She emphasized that this issue has been heavily litigated over the past four years, and the American people have made their voices heard.

Many Democrats view it as a means for law enforcement to engage in racial profiling and disregard constitutional rights.

Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar expressed her concerns about the bill, stating that it eliminates due process for immigrants, including those protected under the DACA program. DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, provides protection for young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States by their parents or other adults.

According to her, the proposed legislation would compel the federal government to hold individuals in custody indefinitely, even if they have not been found guilty of or accused of any wrongdoing.

When discussing alleged criminal acts, Trump has often used harsh language to describe immigrants in the United States illegally or awaiting asylum hearings, referring to them as “animals.”

Thursday’s vote to advance the controversial bill does not guarantee its passage. Democratic leaders are anticipated to propose amendments to achieve comprehensive immigration reforms.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who was part of a group of senators involved in the creation of a bipartisan immigration and border security bill that was rejected by Trump, expressed his willingness to improve the Laken Riley bill despite his personal reservations.

Democrats’ insistence on amendments raised concerns about the potential impact on the bill’s progress. It remained uncertain whether these amendments would cause delays or potentially derail the bill altogether.

Reference Article