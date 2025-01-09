marij

Proposed New York Bill Seeks to Prohibit Marijuana Use Near Children, Even Indoors

Posted by Jan McDonald January 9, 2025

Smoking or vaping marijuana near children or in places where children live or engage in recreational or educational activities, including areas divided by walls or different floors, would be prohibited within a distance of thirty feet under the proposed legislation.

Penalties mentioned in the bill consist of a civil fine of up to $25 or 20 hours of community service for initial infractions. Individuals who repeatedly violate the law would face more severe repercussions, potentially leading to charges of a class B misdemeanor. If the bill is approved, it would become effective 90 days after being signed into law.

In 2021, New York took a significant step by legalizing recreational marijuana. This new law permits individuals who are 21 years old and above to buy, own, and consume marijuana, as well as a wide range of marijuana products.

A bill has been introduced today in the New York Assembly to regulate the potency of marijuana products. This proposed legislation aims to set a maximum limit of 15% THC on marijuana flower and 25% THC on all other marijuana products.

Jan McDonald
