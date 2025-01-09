Arrest made in 2021 cold case involving Buffalo man

A Buffalo man has been taken into custody and is facing charges for the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in Chautauqua County last year.

Richard Fox, a 61-year-old resident of Buffalo, stood before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III, on Wednesday morning. He was arraigned on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, which is classified as a Class “A-I” felony.

In late June 2021, it is believed that the defendant deliberately caused the death of Marquita Mull, a 50-year-old victim, at a specific location in the City of Buffalo. Subsequently, Marquita Mull was reported missing.

The body of the victim was discovered in late September 2021, close to a hiking trail in the Town of Portland within Chautauqua County.

Fox, who was taken into custody on Tuesday at a residence in Niagara Falls, is facing four felony charges under New York State Correction Law. These charges stem from his alleged failure to register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Savage arraigned him on the following offenses:

The defendant is facing multiple charges, including:

– Failing to report a change in address as a sex offender, which is classified as a Class “D” felony.

– Failing to verify their address every 90 days as a sex offender, also classified as a Class “D” felony.

– Failing to provide a photo as required by law, which is a Class “D” felony.

– Failing to mail the required verification form as a sex offender, another Class “D” felony.

If Fox is found guilty of the murder charge, he could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years-to-life in prison. In addition, if convicted of the other charges, Fox could face a prison term of up to seven years.

Actor Fox is set to make his appearance in court on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. EST for a felony hearing. He has been detained without bail.

“Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane expressed his satisfaction with the arrest of the defendant, which was made possible through the diligent and collaborative efforts of multiple agencies. Although the case is still ongoing and further information is being sought, Keane commended the unwavering dedication of law enforcement personnel who refused to let the case go cold. He acknowledged the long wait endured by Marquita Mull’s family for answers and assured them of their commitment to achieving justice for the victim and her loved ones.”

