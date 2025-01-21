US Senate passes legislation to crack down on criminal suspects who are migrants

US senators expanded pretrial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects on Monday. This move comes as part of the Republican-led Congress’ efforts to fulfill Donald Trump’s campaign promises of cracking down on illegal immigration. The decision was made just hours after Trump began his second term.

The Laken Riley Act, named after a 22-year-old student who was tragically murdered, aims to address the issue of undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes. This legislation proposes the detention of individuals without proper documentation who are involved in theft offenses. The act draws attention to the case of Laken Riley, who lost her life to a Venezuelan man with no legal status, who was also wanted for shoplifting.

The American Civil Liberties Union cautioned that this legislation could result in individuals being incarcerated, potentially for extended periods, simply on the basis of being accused of nonviolent offenses.

The upper chamber easily passed the legislation with a 64-35 vote, just two weeks after it sailed through the House of Representatives. Republicans were quick to point out what they perceived as weak border security policies under Joe Biden, who recently left office.

The Senate, which changed hands from Democratic to Republican control after the election, made a modification to the legislation. They expanded the requirement for mandatory detention to include “crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury.”

The bill is expected to clear one last hurdle and reach Trump’s desk by the end of the week. This will mark the first bill he signs into law, but it must first go back to the House for another vote.

“Now is the perfect moment to embrace rational thinking and restore a sense of order. Let us come back to the principles of law and order,” expressed Alabama Republican Katie Britt during her passionate address on the Senate floor prior to the vote.

“We take pride in being a nation built by immigrants. At the same time, we are also a nation that upholds the rule of law, and today marks the end of lawlessness.”

Trump has made a commitment to take strong action against illegal border crossings and implement widespread deportations. He has appointed Tom Homan, an experienced and strict immigration official, as his border chief.

During his election campaign, the Republican president consistently brought attention to Laken Riley’s case. He used her story to emphasize his stance against undocumented migrants, placing blame on them for “poisoning the blood” of the country.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was found guilty of the murder of a young woman who was discovered lifeless in a wooded area on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

Democrats, on the other hand, expressed their concern about the implementation costs of the new law. They pointed out that it would require a staggering $83 billion in the first three years, which is actually more than the entire budget of the Homeland Security Department.

Patty Murray from Washington state criticized the significant amount of money being spent on a bill that not only causes chaos but also punishes legal immigrants and undermines due process. She expressed concerns about the diversion of resources from more pressing threats.

