Rochester shooting results in man's sentencing for murder

Rochester shooting results in man’s sentencing for murder

Posted by Jan McDonald January 21, 2025

A man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting that occurred on the northeast side of Rochester in 2023.

Herley Williams, aged 35, has been sentenced to 40 years to life imprisonment following his conviction by a Monroe County jury for the murder of 35-year-old Todd Jones. The tragic incident took place on July 21, 2023, at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Diringer Place, where Jones was fatally shot at point-blank range.

In 2023, a man was convicted of murder for a point-blank shooting on North Goodman Street.

Williams and Jones were found to have a prior acquaintance, according to the investigation.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kennedy stated that the Rochester Police Department’s exceptional investigation, along with the valuable contribution of civilian witnesses, played a significant role in securing today’s life sentence. She emphasized that Herley Williams’ actions were both violent and intentional. Being a repeat offender of violent felonies, Williams was fully aware of the severe consequences that resulted in the tragic loss of Todd Jones’ life and the immeasurable grief suffered by his loved ones. Kennedy concluded by highlighting that the community is now safer with Williams behind bars.

Williams was in possession of an illegal gun when he was arrested, and as a result, he was convicted of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.