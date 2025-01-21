Rochester shooting results in man’s sentencing for murder

A man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting that occurred on the northeast side of Rochester in 2023.

Herley Williams, aged 35, has been sentenced to 40 years to life imprisonment following his conviction by a Monroe County jury for the murder of 35-year-old Todd Jones. The tragic incident took place on July 21, 2023, at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Diringer Place, where Jones was fatally shot at point-blank range.

Williams and Jones were found to have a prior acquaintance, according to the investigation.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kennedy stated that the Rochester Police Department’s exceptional investigation, along with the valuable contribution of civilian witnesses, played a significant role in securing today’s life sentence. She emphasized that Herley Williams’ actions were both violent and intentional. Being a repeat offender of violent felonies, Williams was fully aware of the severe consequences that resulted in the tragic loss of Todd Jones’ life and the immeasurable grief suffered by his loved ones. Kennedy concluded by highlighting that the community is now safer with Williams behind bars.

Williams was in possession of an illegal gun when he was arrested, and as a result, he was convicted of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

