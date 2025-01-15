U.S. Senate Advances Immigration Legislation to Increase Detention for Theft and Shoplifting

The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to move forward with a bill that seeks to establish new mandatory immigration detention rules for immigrants accused of property crimes. Additionally, the bill aims to grant state attorneys general significant legal authority.

A majority of Senate Democrats, 32, and one independent joined Republicans in an 82-10 vote.

Nine Democrats, along with Bernie Sanders, voted against the bill, S. 5. This group included Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Andy Kim and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

During a Senate floor speech, Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed his support for the bill called the Laken Riley Act. Thune emphasized that this legislation is a common-sense measure that should receive unanimous support from every senator.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old migrant from Venezuela, faced charges and was found guilty for the murder of Riley. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that Ibarra is believed to have unlawfully entered the country in 2022. Prior to this incident, he had been arrested in Georgia for shoplifting, but was subsequently released.

South Dakota Republican, Thune, expressed his disappointment at the possibility of Democrats using the bill as a means to add unfavorable amendments or unrelated measures.

During a Senate floor speech, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, expressed his desire for Republicans to facilitate open debate and voting on amendments. He emphasized the importance of allowing the Democratic party to contribute their perspectives and proposals in the legislative process. Schumer urged his Republican colleagues to support this inclusive approach and ensure that all voices are heard and considered.

The bill proposed by Republicans mandates that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security enforce mandatory detention for immigrants who have been charged or arrested for local theft, burglary, or shoplifting. This provision ensures that such individuals are not eligible to be released on bond.

The bill, which seeks to incorporate individuals residing in the country without proper authorization, may also encompass immigrants with a discretionary legal status like the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Moreover, the bill grants state attorneys general extensive legal authority to contest federal immigration law, State Department policies regarding visa issuance, and bond decisions made by immigration judges.

32 Senate Democrats and one independent joined Republicans last week in voting for a procedural motion to advance the bill. Interestingly, this is the same bill that the House had passed last year. However, Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader at the time, had refrained from bringing it to the floor for a vote, despite Democrats being in control of the upper chamber.

Last week, the House approved its bill with increased Democratic support. This time, 48 Democrats voted in favor compared to the previous 37. The heightened support came after an election where border security emerged as a prominent issue for President-elect Donald Trump.

