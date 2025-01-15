Haitian immigrants in the U.S. face uncertainty and anxiety due to changing immigration policies

Haitians who are legally residing in the United States under temporary programs express their concerns regarding their future in the country, as President-elect Donald Trump intends to terminate these programs and initiate widespread deportations from the very first day of his presidency.

Warrens Dolcine, a 23-year-old student of political science and international relations at the Université d’État d’Haïti, found herself and her mother in constant danger when gang violence began to sweep through Port-au-Prince, the capital, and its outskirts.

“The gangs didn’t seize control overnight,” she explained. “It happened gradually. They began by targeting our minds, manipulating us. The kidnappings started in 2021, forcing me to constantly flee my home and seek refuge with my family. Eventually, both my mother and I found ourselves in a dangerous predicament.”

Dolcine and her mother endured two years of constantly moving between their home and seeking refuge with relatives outside of Port-au-Prince due to the escalating violence in Haiti. Eventually, they made the difficult decision to flee the country. Thankfully, under the Biden administration’s Humanitarian Parole Program, which offers temporary visas to individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, Dolcine and her mother were able to find a legal pathway to the United States.

Eligible individuals are given the opportunity to reside in the country for a maximum of two years, while also being permitted to work. To qualify, applicants must fulfill certain requirements, which include successfully passing security screenings and obtaining a sponsor based in the United States. The CHNV program, which aims to tackle the escalating refugee crises in nations such as Haiti, facilitates this process.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy, approximately half a million individuals from the four countries arrived in the United States under Humanitarian Parole by the end of August 2024. Out of this number, 210,000 were Haitian.

Dolcine and her mother were sponsored by her great-aunt and entered the U.S. legally in December 2023. Currently, Dolcine works full time as an assistant at her church in New York City, where she also takes care of her disabled mother.

During his campaign, Trump made it known that he had intentions to implement a deportation initiative like no other. This initiative would primarily focus on removing undocumented criminals, drug traffickers, and human traffickers from the country. In an interview with NewsNation, Trump also discussed his plans to terminate programs such as Temporary Protected Status, which is scheduled to expire in 2026 and would require renewal. It is worth noting that this program has been in place since the time of George H.W. Bush and has been adopted by subsequent administrations.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services emphasizes the importance of conducting thorough background checks on potential beneficiaries of the program in order to ensure that they do not pose any security threat to the United States. When contacted by NBC News, Trump’s team did not provide specific information regarding the potential impact of these plans on Haitian migrants.

Dolcine expressed her determination to remain in the United States, although she carries concerns for her mother, who relies on her for both financial support and emotional wellbeing.

She expressed, “If my mother encounters any difficulties, it becomes my concern as well. She often questions, ‘What will become of us?’ Although I lack the solutions, I maintain a steadfast belief that God will intervene and resolve our predicament.”

Orilas Jean Francois, who once owned construction and finance businesses in Haiti, had to leave his home country due to challenging circumstances. His businesses had ensured a stable life for his family. However, in early 2024, Francois began formulating an escape strategy to evade the pervasive violence and economic decline that have come to characterize his homeland.

“It was not a decision I made easily,” he explained. “I had to depart in search of security and a means to support my wife and children.”

Port-au-Prince is currently grappling with a sharp increase in violence, as reported by the United Nations, with a staggering 5,600 killings and nearly 1,500 kidnappings recorded last year. A particularly devastating incident occurred in December in Cité Soleil, where the Wharf Jérémie gang was responsible for a massacre that claimed the lives of at least 207 individuals. The victims of this horrific act were subjected to mutilation, burning, or even being discarded at sea.

Due to political unrest and gang violence, his departure from Haiti was delayed several times, even though he had been authorized to enter the U.S. through the Humanitarian Parole Program.

“In March, Francois was all set to travel with his ticket and documents in hand. However, his plans were disrupted by a major prison break that made the streets unsafe and led to the cancellation of flights,” he recalled. As a result, his trip was delayed multiple times, causing his initial authorization to expire. This compelled him to seek an extension from USCIS, a process that brought about immense stress and anxiety for him.

After finally arriving in the U.S. in July through the program, Francois has spent the past few months living with his family in New York City. During this time, his main priorities have been to learn English and secure stable employment.

“I don’t want to depend on others for support,” he expressed. “I aspire to be self-sufficient, contribute to my family’s well-being, and express my gratitude towards those who have sponsored me.”

Both Francois and Dolcine emphasized their dedication to self-sufficiency, rejecting any claims that suggest migrants depend on government aid.

The temporary programs, however, have their fair share of problems. USCIS revealed that last year, the Humanitarian Parole Program had to be temporarily halted due to the submission of over 101,000 applications by individuals known as “serial sponsors.” These individuals were found to be repeatedly using the same contact information and Social Security numbers.

Dolcine emphasized the valuable contributions made by Haitian migrants in the United States, particularly in service-related fields and healthcare support roles. The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, reveals that 71% of Haitian immigrants aged 16 and above actively participate in the civilian labor force, surpassing the overall foreign-born population’s rate of 66%.

“I have encountered numerous Haitians who possess exceptional skills in various industries,” she expressed. “We excel in fields like medicine, construction, and many other professions. Personally, I have aspirations to pursue nursing while simultaneously working full-time and supporting my mother.”

Francois expressed his concerns about the risks he would face if he were to be deported. He emphasized that he and his family had no other option but to leave their home country. According to him, Haiti is not a safe place to live, and if they were to be sent back, their safety would be even more compromised.

Yolette Williams, CEO of the Haitian American Alliance of New York, emphasizes the emotional impact of living in uncertainty. The organization she leads offers assistance to Haitians both in the local community and in their homeland.

“The devastating consequences of not having a clear plan cannot be overstated,” she emphasized. “It is essential for people to have stability in order to rebuild their lives. At the very minimum, the government should offer clarity and extend protections to those individuals who have already demonstrated their valuable contributions to society.”

As President Trump poses a threat to the very programs that offer crucial support to migrants like Dolcine and Francois, they remain unwavering in their resolve, finding solace in their faith and aspirations. “He sure does talk a lot,” Dolcine remarked, a smile gracing her face as she referred to the president-elect. “For now, I choose to live in the present and allow things to unfold naturally.”

Reference Article