Amazon Eliminates Safeguards for Black and LGBTQ+ Employees

According to Advocate, Amazon has recently removed protections for both Black and LGBTQ+ employees, just weeks after scaling back on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies.

The company has recently made changes to its public website, removing policies that were previously in place to support marginalized groups. For example, the section titled “Equity for Black people” has been taken down, which previously outlined the company’s commitment to various initiatives such as advocating for legislation against misconduct and racial bias in policing, protecting and expanding voting rights, and improving health and education outcomes for the Black community. These changes are noticeable, especially considering the company’s previous stance on standing in solidarity with its African American employees.

Amazon has recently taken down information regarding the gender-affirming care benefits included in their healthcare plan for employees. The previous policy highlighted that these benefits were aligned with the Standards of Care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Additionally, they had pledged to support legislation at the federal and state level to promote anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals.

One page that was previously titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” has now been renamed to “Inclusive Experiences and Technology.” Instead of focusing on advancing DEI through technology, Amazon has shifted its focus to advancing the employee experience.

Many employees were dismayed by the removal and expressed concerns about the future of their healthcare. Despite the company’s assurance that the benefits are still intact, employees remain worried. In a text message, one employee expressed, “I’m a bit worried… if that will impact insurance coverage in the future.” Another employee pointed out that Amazon’s changes were contradictory to their previously stated supportive actions, as reported by the Washington Post. Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for the company, defended the decision, stating, “We update this page from time to time to ensure that it reflects updates we’ve made to various programs and positions.”

The company wants employees to be prepared for the changes ahead. In a memo from December 2024, Vice President Candi Castleberry mentioned that some DEI initiatives would be delayed under the leadership of Founder Jeff Bezos.

After the Supreme Court’s decision in 2023 to overturn affirmative action in college admissions, several major corporations responded by pushing back or eliminating their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Ford Motor Co., Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, and Tractor Supply Co. yielded to the conservative backlash, relenting on their support for underrepresented demographics, including Black and LGBTQ+ employees.

In early January 2025, McDonald’s, known for its strong support of Black initiatives and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), scaled back its diversity goals. Following suit, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed the dismantling of its employee DEI programs.

50 Cent is set to host a Superbowl Comedy Block Party in New Orleans.

Reference Article