Two Californians Arrested In Colorado After Major Meth Bust During Traffic Stop

Posted by Jan McDonald October 18, 2024

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in western Colorado this week.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force stopped a car when it pulled into a gas station in Fruita for a traffic violation on Tuesday.

“The subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine,” according to a news statement from the sheriff’s office. “Investigators discovered the illegal drugs were on their way to the Denver area for distribution.”

A variety of drug allegations led to the detention of Joe Guerrero and Maria Magallon-Chavez, both from California.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.