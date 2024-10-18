Two Californians Arrested In Colorado After Major Meth Bust During Traffic Stop

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in western Colorado this week.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force stopped a car when it pulled into a gas station in Fruita for a traffic violation on Tuesday.

“The subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine,” according to a news statement from the sheriff’s office. “Investigators discovered the illegal drugs were on their way to the Denver area for distribution.”

A variety of drug allegations led to the detention of Joe Guerrero and Maria Magallon-Chavez, both from California.

