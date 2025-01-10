Tularemia: The potentially deadly bacterial infection known as ‘rabbit fever’

Tularemia, also referred to as “rabbit fever” or “deer fly fever,” is the name given to this disease.

Tularemia, a rare disease in the U.S., has seen a total of 2,462 reported cases in 47 states between 2011 and 2022, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Human tularemia infections have been reported in all U.S. states except Hawaii. These infections are particularly common in rural areas of Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas, and they typically occur between the months of May and September. It is worth noting that the majority of cases are found in children, with males being more susceptible.

Tularemia is an incredibly contagious disease that is caused by the bacteria Francisella tularensis. This microbe can be found in various regions across the Northern Hemisphere and sometimes even in the tropics and Southern Hemisphere.

Related: ‘Unusual’ beaver die-off in Utah caused by ‘rabbit fever,’ which can also infect humans

There are four subspecies of F. tularensis, each with its own location and level of disease severity. Among these, type A is the most dangerous and is exclusive to North America.

Tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, primarily affects animals like rabbits, hares, and rodents. However, humans can also contract this disease through various means. These include being bitten by infected ticks or deer flies, consuming contaminated water, or coming into contact with an infected animal, which may result in a bite. It is important to note that a mere 10 to 25 bacterial cells have the potential to cause tularemia infection in humans.

Subscribe to receive the most captivating discoveries from around the globe directly in your inbox.

There are two images in total, and the one shown is the first image.

Tularemia is not transmitted between individuals. However, individuals who engage in activities such as hunting, wildlife management, hiking, and camping are more susceptible to contracting tularemia compared to the general population.

Symptoms: When humans contract tularemia, the symptoms they experience vary depending on the entry point of the bacteria. However, it is common for infected individuals to develop a fever that can reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

When F. tularensis enters the body through the skin, individuals may develop an ulcer at the site of infection, along with swelling of their lymph nodes, particularly in the armpit or groin. Consuming food or water contaminated with F. tularensis can lead to symptoms such as a sore throat, mouth ulcers, tonsillitis, or inflammation of the tonsils.

When people inhale dust or aerosols containing F. tularensis, the most severe cases of tularemia can occur. This can lead to symptoms in the lungs, such as chest pain, a cough, and breathing difficulties. Additionally, if an F. tularensis infection in other parts of the body is left untreated, the bacteria can spread to the lungs and cause these symptoms as well.

Tularemia can be effectively treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, which have the ability to eliminate a wide range of bacteria. This type of treatment has shown promising results in reducing the mortality rate of the disease from 5% to 15% down to just 2%. Unfortunately, there is currently no approved vaccine available in the U.S. for the prevention of tularemia.

To prevent tularemia, the CDC recommends that individuals take certain precautions. This includes using insect repellant when spending time outdoors and wearing gloves when dealing with sick or deceased animals.

Please note that the information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice.

Reference Article