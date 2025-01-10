Jennifer Lopez Experiences Feeling Confined in $68Million Mansion She Previously Shared with Ben Affleck and Is Reminded of Unpleasant Memories

Jennifer Lopez is feeling trapped in a cursed house. She is currently residing in the $68 million home that she once shared with her ex, Ben Affleck. The haunted memories of their failed relationship continue to haunt her in this place.

According to an insider, the monster mansion, which has been on the market since July but has not yet sold, is eagerly awaited to be vacated.

According to RadarOnline.com , she was absolutely enamored with the 38,000-square-foot contemporary-style residence, which is situated on a vast five-acre plot of land. This adoration was evident when she and Affleck, who is 52 years old, made the purchase in May 2023.

But ever since the departure of the “Argo” star, 55-year-old J.Lo has developed a strong dislike for it.

“The house feels suffocating, a constant reminder of past pain and regrets. Every corner holds haunting memories, leaving her feeling trapped in its grasp. Even her unconventional voodoo rituals, once a source of solace, have failed to bring any relief,” the source revealed, alluding to J.Lo’s rumored involvement in Santeria practices.

The presence of Ben can still be felt throughout the place. When she lays eyes on the indoor basketball and pickleball courts, as well as the sports lounge where Ben used to spend time, it fills her with an overwhelming urge to scream. Even the kitchen, where Ben would occasionally prepare breakfast for the kids, brings about a sense of annoyance.

“The bedroom has become incredibly cold,” revealed the insider. “Even the stairs that Ben used to walk on now exude a feeling of loneliness.”

According to an insider, Jennifer expected that someone would quickly purchase her house, especially considering the renovations and personal touches she made. However, there hasn’t been any interest so far. Of course, the potential buyers for a property like this are limited to a small group of individuals who have an annual salary in the eight-figure range. After all, the house boasts 12 bedrooms and an impressive 24 bathrooms.

One potential explanation for its lack of sale could be its location in the Beverly Hills Post Office area within the city of Los Angeles, rather than in the more prestigious city of Beverly Hills.

“It’s often seen as a social stigma,” stated a source, adding that Jennifer finds it increasingly frustrating to be in that situation, according to an insider.

Reference Article