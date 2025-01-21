Trump Pardons 1,500 Individuals, Including 19 Alabama Residents Involved In Jan. 6

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump pardoned hundreds of those convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion at the United States Capitol.

Those still serving jail terms had their sentences commuted, while the White House promised “a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

As promised, Trump made the decision one of the first things he did after his inauguration.

According to a statement on the White House website, the convictions represent “a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years.”

The pardon list contains 19 Alabamans who pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial on various counts. According to the Department of Justice, a presidential pardon “removes civil disabilities—e.g., restrictions on the right to vote, hold state or local office, or serve on a jury—imposed as a result of the conviction for which the pardon is sought and should lessen the stigma associated with the conviction.”

Trump had vowed to offer immediate clemency to several of those engaged in the Capitol attack, which injured over 140 law enforcement officers. “Everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision,” he declared during a Sunday rally.

On Monday, a group of Alabama residents were granted pardons. The individuals who received pardons included:

Russell Dan Alford – Bluff

The jury has found him guilty of multiple counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Joshua Matthew Black – Leeds

A jury found him guilty of five counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct; unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Dylan Bowling – Loxley

Pleaded guilty to two counts: disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any Capitol building.

Marissa Lee Bowling – Loxley

Plead guilty to two counts: disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any Capitol building.

Phillip Andrew Bromley – Sterrett

The individual admitted guilt to a charge of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Lonnie Leroy Coffman – Falkville

Pleaded guilty to two counts: possessing an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license.

Kaleb Dillard – Columbiana

pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Larry Freligh, III – Auburn

Pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive behavior in a restricted building or grounds.

Mark Grods – Mobile

pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Dillon Colby Herrington – Madison

pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Joshua James – Arab

Pleaded guilty to two counts: seditious conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Kari Dawn Kelley – Mobile

Pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Christian Matthew Manley – Elkmont

pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

Anthony Michael Mazzio – Midland City

Pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Gregory Lamar Nix – Cleveland

The defendant pleaded guilty to a single count of Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon or Inflicting Bodily Injury.

Bobby Wayne Russell – Falkville

He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Bryan Shawn Smith – Madison

The jury has found the defendant guilty on several charges, including Civil Disorder, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Inflicting Bodily Injury on Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

William Wright Watson – Auburn

The Court found him guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, after he agreed to a stipulated set of facts.

Donnie Duane Wren – Athens

The defendant has been convicted of several charges, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

