Alabama LGBTQ advocates respond to Trump’s inauguration remarks on gender: ‘Benefits no one’

Advocates for gay and transgender rights in Alabama and beyond are preparing for increased challenges to LGBTQ rights following President Donald Trump’s recent declaration that there are “only two genders” under U.S. policy.

“We take the remark to be a denial of all trans folks’ lived experiences, especially within the context of expected executive actions,” the Alabama Transgender Rights Action Coalition, said in an email to AL.com. “Science and medicine affirm the existence of a whole spectrum of gender that includes cisgender and transgender people alike. The administration’s stance on this benefits no one, and contradicts widely accepted medical best practice.”

President Trump is anticipated to sign an executive action that will limit the government’s definition of gender and sex.

During his inaugural address, Trump boldly declared that the United States government’s official policy will now recognize only two genders – male and female. This statement was met with resounding applause.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, expressed his admiration for President Trump’s remarks.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for recognizing that there are 2 genders: male and female,” Tuberville said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Now, we need to pass my bill to get men OUT of women’s sports.”

Senator Tuberville recently reintroduced a bill to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. He garnered support from several co-sponsors, including Alabama’s junior Republican, U.S. Senator Katie Britt.

Tuberville’s remarks were strongly condemned by the Alabama coalition for transgender rights.

“Transgender people (including nonbinary folks) exist in Alabama, and many are born here — and we just want to be free to participate in society like everyone else,” the advocacy group said in an email to AL.com. “In the coming years, some politicians will continue to proclaim falsehoods in an effort to distract from issues that they can’t solve without upsetting the interests that fund them. Alabama’s working-class people aren’t helped by the introduction of anti-trans policy, by a rejection of science, or by the embrace of anti-intellectualism.”

According to NPR, an official from the White House has revealed that Trump plans to sign an executive action on Monday. This action will establish the policy of the United States, asserting that there are two biologically distinct sexes: male and female.

According to an official, who spoke on background to reporters, it is stated that the sexes are “not changeable.” This change in definition would specifically affect documents such as passports, visas, and employee records.

According to NPR’s report, the use of taxpayer funds for “transition services” would be prohibited.

However, transgender rights advocates emphasized the need for caution.

“Today, the Trump Administration is expected to release a barrage of executive actions taking aim at the LGBTQ+ community instead of uniting our country and prioritizing the pressing issues the American people are facing,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, in an email to AL.com. “But make no mistake: these actions will not take effect immediately.”

Robinson expressed his opinion that the actions have no purpose other than causing harm to LGBTQ+ families and communities.

In expressing her views, she highlighted the Trump administration’s attempt to divide our communities, aiming to weaken the collective strength that binds us together.

“But we refuse to back down or be intimidated.”

On Monday, Trump is anticipated to sign several executive actions, mainly focusing on immigration.

