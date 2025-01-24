Undocumented individuals apprehended for burglary at Cincinnati mansion owned by Joe Burrow

Four Chilean nationals are said to have been arrested in connection with the recent burglary of Joe Burrow’s $7.5million home.

In December, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback experienced a distressing incident where his Ohio mansion was “ransacked”. Recent reports reveal that four men have been apprehended by the authorities in connection with the incident.

TMZ reported that the authorities claim the group, who were allegedly in the country illegally or had overstayed their permissions, were discovered with LSU and Bengals gear that is believed to have been taken from Burrow.

During the game, the quarterback fell victim to a burglary, making him the latest NFL star to experience such an unfortunate incident.

In Anderson Township, a suburb of Ohio’s Hamilton County, there was a break-in last month, as confirmed by the local sheriff’s office. Interestingly, this incident occurred while Joe Burrow, the football player, was away, competing against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, which was nearly 1,000 miles away.

Four men, Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello, were apprehended on January 10 after being pulled over during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, experienced a break-in incident during his time in Dallas.

In late 2023, Burrow made the move to Anderson Township, Ohio, settling into his new property.

Olivia Ponton, a model for SI Swimsuit, reported the burglary at the $7.5 million home of Joe Burrow.

According to TMZ, all of them are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. However, it is worth noting that none of them are currently facing burglary charges.

Despite having possession of Husky automatic center punch tools, which are known to be regularly used by the ‘South American Theft Group’ to break glass and enter houses, they have not been able to successfully execute their criminal activities.

Reports at the time indicated that there was a shattered bedroom window at Burrow’s mansion.

According to reports, the suspects were allegedly in possession of a phone, and cell site data indicates that the phone was located in the vicinity of the home of the Bengals star.

TMZ has reported that the men are currently being charged with four felony offenses, including possession of criminal tools and involvement in a criminal gang.

Joe Burrow had expressed feeling violated following the break-in. The incident had a mysterious twist when it was revealed that the 911 call was made by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, instead of Joe Burrow’s longtime partner Olivia Holzmacher.

According to reports, Ponton, a popular TikTok influencer with eight million followers, informed the authorities that she discovered a shattered bedroom window and a ransacked room upon arriving at the property.

Burrow and Holzmacher have been in a relationship since their college days at Ohio State. They made their romance public in 2017.

Burrow has been in a relationship with Olivia Holzmacher since his college days.

Last year, there were rumors circulating that the couple, despite never confirming it, were engaged. Former Bengals cornerback, Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, even claimed that they were.

Fans have been speculating about the status of Burrow and Holzmacher’s relationship after the couple’s public appearance together in January 2024. Since then, there have been no sightings of them together, leading to rumors of a possible separation.

Ponton arrived at Burrow’s house to find that someone had broken in. According to reports, she immediately contacted her mother, Diane, who then notified the police.

During the call, Diane expressed her thoughts by saying, “[Olivia] is contemplating whether she should hide or venture outside.”

In a separate call, Ponton expressed his distress, stating, “Someone broke into my house… It’s completely messed up.”

According to documents from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Ponton’s employment with Mr. Burrow indicates that she had a reason for being at his home.

According to the police report, she provided officers with a vague list of potentially missing items.

