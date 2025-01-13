Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, advocates for a hotline where Americans can report suspected criminal migrants

Tom Homan, a former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), expressed his concerns about the current situation with migrants.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for overseeing the largest deportation operation in American history, Tom Homan, has disclosed that the new administration is contemplating the establishment of a hotline. This hotline would enable American citizens to report any migrants they suspect of engaging in criminal activities.

During an interview with NBC News, the incoming border czar expressed the need for a dedicated hotline where American citizens can report any issues. This “fresh idea” is currently being evaluated by the Trump transition team.

“We must prioritize the well-being of the American people,” emphasized Homan. “It is crucial that we provide them with a platform to report incidents involving child traffickers and forced labor traffickers.”

“We aim to provide them with an opportunity to contribute to the solution.”

Homan mentioned that the upcoming administration will also be looking into potential solutions to address the issue of the Darien Gap in Panama. REUTERS

According to Homan, the advantages of mass deporting migrants who have committed crimes while in the US illegally cannot be emphasized enough.

According to the speaker, he believes that the impact of mass deportation on this country outweighs any other considerations. He emphasizes that the safety and well-being of the nation, including preventing crimes such as rape and murder, should take precedence over any monetary costs.

Homan, 63, also hinted that the new administration would take action to close off the Darien Gap, a dangerous 70-mile jungle passage in Panama that acts as the sole connection between South and Central America.

“It is imperative,” he emphasized, “that we take action. Closing the Darien Gap will safeguard our national security and prevent the unnecessary loss of countless lives.”

More than 530,000 migrants utilized the well-known smuggling route last year alone, as they embarked on caravan voyages en route to the US-Mexico border.

“We will collaborate with the foreign government,” Homan stated, emphasizing the Trump administration’s commitment to tackling illegal crossings at the Darien Gap.

According to Homan, nothing is more important to this country than mass deportations.

Homan, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, is seen in the captioned image.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Panama’s Security Minister Frank Abrego recently expressed his concerns about the country’s immigration situation. He mentioned that there has been a significant 40% decrease in border crossings. However, he also highlighted the importance of ongoing support from the United States in order to prevent these numbers from rising again.

Mulino informed the Journal that the Trump administration needs to acknowledge that the border is located at the Darien Gap and understand the complexity of the area.

