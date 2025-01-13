Tyler Perry criticizes insurance companies for cancelling policies en masse before LA wildfires: ‘Sheer greed’

Tyler Perry has taken a stand against insurance companies for abandoning Los Angeles residents when they need help the most. The actor and filmmaker has voiced his criticism towards the industry for canceling “millions of policies” at a time when catastrophic wildfires are causing havoc throughout the region. With the devastating blazes in Los Angeles County, as of Jan 12, it is estimated that around 16 lives have been lost, and the number of missing persons continues to rise.

In a touching Instagram post, Perry expressed her emotions by sharing the story of a woman who, out of sheer desperation, resorted to using a garden hose to safeguard her elderly parents’ home after losing insurance coverage. Perry described the actions of insurers as nothing short of “pure greed.”

He expressed his deep distress as he witnessed a daughter's desperate attempt to safeguard her elderly parents' house using a garden hose after their insurance policy had been terminated.

Perry was filled with anger as he condemned the actions of insurance companies who have been profiting from communities for years, only to abruptly cancel policies when individuals are in desperate need of coverage. He expressed his disbelief and dismay at the fact that these insurance companies can amass billions of dollars from communities over time, only to turn around and terminate millions of policies for the very people who have made them wealthy. Perry pointed out the injustice of hardworking individuals who have faithfully paid their premiums throughout their lives being left with nothing due to the sheer greed of these companies.

He made a commitment to find solutions to assist those affected while also keeping them in his thoughts and prayers. “While I am actively working on determining the best course of action to provide aid to as many people as possible, I want to assure everyone that they are in my prayers.”

The devastating California fire has left a trail of destruction, with 16 lives lost and 16 individuals still missing. As search operations persist, authorities are working tirelessly to locate those who are unaccounted for amidst the historic blaze. The magnitude of the fire’s impact has brought about a sense of urgency in the search efforts, as families anxiously await news of their loved ones. The resilience and determination exhibited by the search teams are a testament to their unwavering commitment to bringing closure to those affected by this tragedy.

Insurance companies such as State Farm, Chubb, and Allstate have decided to stop renewing or issuing policies for high-value properties located in fire-prone areas, as reported by the LA Times. This decision has left numerous California residents exposed and vulnerable in the face of the destructive wildfires.

California wildfire update

The Palisades Fire, which is one of the most destructive among the five fires, has already consumed nearly 24,000 acres of land. In addition to this, the Eaton Fire has also burnt over 14,000 acres, leading to the evacuation of more than 100,000 individuals.

According to NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson, the red flag warning for Los Angeles County will continue until Wednesday evening. This warning is in place due to the combination of strong winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity, which greatly increases the risk of wildfires.

Celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Miles Teller have unfortunately lost their homes due to the wildfires. However, there are others, like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Angelina Jolie, who are stepping up to provide assistance. In affected areas like Malibu and Pacific Palisades, fire crews are actively patrolling to protect the remaining homes. Despite initial worries about strong winds, aerial firefighting efforts are ongoing.

