Texas Increases Buoys In Rio Grande Despite Ongoing Legal Battle

Posted by Jan McDonald November 21, 2024

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday morning that more giant buoys have been installed in the Rio Grande.

The governor’s office installed the floating barrier in 2023 with the intention of deterring and repelling illegal river crossings.

The buoys have been the focus of a legal battle between the state and federal governments.

In 2023, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Abbott with the aim of eliminating the vibrant orange barrier. Highlighting humanitarian and environmental concerns, the Biden administration expressed their objections towards these buoys.

“We won’t back down from our mission to deter & repel illegal immigration,” Abbott posted on X on Wednesday.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.