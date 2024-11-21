Texas Increases Buoys In Rio Grande Despite Ongoing Legal Battle

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday morning that more giant buoys have been installed in the Rio Grande.

The governor’s office installed the floating barrier in 2023 with the intention of deterring and repelling illegal river crossings.

The buoys have been the focus of a legal battle between the state and federal governments.

In 2023, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Abbott with the aim of eliminating the vibrant orange barrier. Highlighting humanitarian and environmental concerns, the Biden administration expressed their objections towards these buoys.

“We won’t back down from our mission to deter & repel illegal immigration,” Abbott posted on X on Wednesday.

