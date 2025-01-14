Six Individuals Arrested in Buffalo Following Shots Fired Incident in LaSalle

(WNY New Now) – In Buffalo’s LaSalle neighborhood, Buffalo Police stumbled upon four illegal firearms while investigating a shots fired report. As a result, six individuals, including a juvenile, are now facing serious gun charges.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane has announced the arrest of six individuals in connection with a Buffalo Police Department investigation in the LaSalle neighborhood of the city. The arrests were made following a report of shots fired on the evening of September 3, 2024. The arrested individuals include one juvenile, two adolescents, and three adults.

Officers received a report of gunfire in the vicinity of Kensington Avenue and Thatcher Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Following the investigation, law enforcement discovered four illegal firearms in a residence on Crossman Avenue. The subsequent apprehensions involved two male adolescents aged 16 and 17, along with three adult suspects.

The Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman arraigned the adolescent offenders, aged 16 and 17, and charged them with a Class “C” violent felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Despite the DA’s office requesting remand, both individuals were released on their own recognizance. Further proceedings are scheduled for September 16, 2024.

Three adult suspects, namely 20-year-old Timothy L. Clemons III, 18-year-old Malik R. Laporte, and 18-year-old James Paige, stood before Buffalo City Court Judge Tiffany Perry for their arraignment. These individuals are also being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in LaSalle in the Second Degree. Each defendant has been assigned a bail amount of $80,000 in cash or bond, and they are expected to appear in court again on September 9, 2024, for a felony hearing.

Furthermore, a male who is 15 years old was also involved in the incident. However, since he is a minor, the County Attorney’s Office and Family Court will be responsible for handling his case.

Acting DA Keane commended the Buffalo Police Department for their dedicated efforts in the LaSalle case. Assistant District Attorneys Brendan W. Fitzgerald, Nicholas Marino, and Joelle M. Marino are overseeing the prosecution.

In the eyes of the law, all individuals who are accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

