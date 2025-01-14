Authorities issue serious warning to students about making school threats

Law enforcement officers in Georgia and Alabama are currently facing a significant increase in terroristic threats directed towards schools. This surge in threats has become a cause for concern among authorities.

Less than a week ago, tragedy struck Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia with a deadly mass shooting.

Law enforcement officials in Georgia and Alabama are determined to set a powerful precedent by taking swift and decisive action against students who provoke panic.

Lieutenant Stewart Smith from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the significance of the recent arrests, stating that they aim to send a strong message that engaging in such activities is not to be taken lightly.

Since the tragic mass shooting in Winder, there have been numerous incidents of students making threats against schools in Georgia. These threats have resulted in the arrest of at least 24 students in 16 different counties, including Fulton, Gwinnett, and most recently Troup counties.

Smith emphasized the importance of taking threats seriously, stating, “When we receive a threat, we need to treat it with utmost seriousness.”

A 15-year-old student from Lagrange High has been charged with eleven counts of felony terrorist threats through the Troup County Juvenile Court. The student made threats of shooting up a school in the Troup County School System on Monday morning.

Five students in Alabama, including two 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old in Montgomery, as well as two 12-year-olds in Elmore county, are facing trouble for making terroristic threats on Monday.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old was charged with inciting violence against schools in Autauga County, Alabama.

Last week, threats caused the closure of two school districts in Eufaula.

If you are 17 years old or older, and charged as an adult under Georgia law, a misdemeanor offense of terroristic threats can result in a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

A felony charge can result in a maximum prison sentence of 5 years. If the offender is 16 years old or younger, they may be sentenced to 30 days in the youth development center for felony offenses.

Officials are urging parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of not posting such messages and the potential harm it can cause. They want parents to emphasize the seriousness of these posts and the panic they can create when shared.

According to Smith, it is important for parents to have a serious conversation with their children about the potential consequences of making threats. While some students may view it as a joke or a way to disrupt school, recent events in Barrow County and across the country have made it clear that these threats will not be taken lightly. The intention behind such actions may vary, but the authorities are determined to address them seriously and ensure the safety of all students.

