SC Teens Denied Bond After Missing Body Found in the Most Horrific Way

South Carolina police have arrested and accused two suspects in connection with the murder of 18-year-old MyAngel Walker. Walker’s family filed a missing person’s report when the adolescent failed to show up for work on Thursday (December 12).

“We went to several different places… just searching for last known whereabouts,” Laurens Police Chief Heath Copeland told WYFF 4. “It became apparent during the night that we were looking for something a little more than just somebody missing.”

Walker recently graduated from high school and aspired to be a nurse, her relatives told FOX Carolina. However, the discovery of Walker’s body in a terrible state occurred on Friday, Dec. 13.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle fire on Friday morning. According to WECT, officials discovered Walker’s body inside the car, charred by the fire and with one gunshot wound.

Police quickly traced everything back to 19-year-old Malachi Pressley, whom Walker’s family recognized as her on-and-off boyfriend. According to police, Pressley reportedly shot the teen on Wednesday (December 11) between 10 and 11 p.m.

The suspects then reportedly disposed of Walker’s body with the help of 19-year-old Taylor Kinard. Authorities have charged Kinard with accessory after the fact. “She had knowledge of it, and she helped,” Clinton Police Chief Michael Addison told FOX Carolina.

Conversely, authorities have charged Pressley with Walker’s murder. In response to Pressley’s arrest, Walker’s mother, Sade Woodruff, encouraged, “Anybody that’s going through any type of domestic dispute, being abused, or anything, get away.” She told FOX Carolina, “If you are able, get away.”

The court has denied a bond to both accused parties. The Johnson Detention Center in South Carolina is holding them.

“Everything I’ve heard of MyAngel has been, she was a very bright young lady with a very good heart,” Chief Copeland continued. “This is a tragedy that should not happen. But we’re glad that we were able to get justice for that family really quickly here.”

