Leader of Los Lobos, powerful crime syndicate targeted by U.S., arrested in Ecuador

The military announced that they have apprehended the leader of Los Lobos, one of Ecuador’s largest crime syndicates, on Friday at his residence in the coastal city of Portoviejo.

In a statement, the armed forces revealed that Carlos D, also known as “El Chino,” held the position of the second-in-command in the notorious gang Los Lobos (The Wolves). He was deemed a high-value target by authorities.

Images released by the armed forces on social media showcased the arrest of “El Chino” and at least two other suspects, who were apprehended at his residence. Notably, the authorities discovered a substantial sum of cash, as well as armored vehicles, drugs, and weapons at the location.

The military stated that his arrest delivers a significant blow to the organized armed group’s structure, showcasing a strategic move.

In a matter of a few years, Ecuador has experienced a drastic shift from being one of South America’s most stable nations to one of its most violent. The United States has officially declared Los Lobos as the largest drug trafficking organization in the country. This alarming development can be attributed to the significant increase in narcotics operations within Ecuador.

U.S. officials have recently declared sanctions against Los Lobos, emphasizing the significant contribution of the gang to the ongoing violence in the country. With a vast network consisting of thousands of members, Los Lobos is backed by Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa Cartel, making them an extremely dangerous group.

In the previous year, law enforcement confiscated an unprecedented 294 tons of drugs during raids. The majority of these drugs, mainly cocaine, were sourced from neighboring Colombia and Peru. These illegal substances were being smuggled to Europe and the United States through the port of Guayaquil.

Insight Crime reports that Los Lobos is involved in illegal gold mining in 16 out of Ecuador’s 24 provinces.

Members of the Los Lobos gang who are currently serving time in Ecuadoran prisons have assumed a position of power, effectively becoming the unofficial leaders within these facilities. They are known to exert control and influence both within and outside the prison walls.

The group has also been accused of having connections to the assassination of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Tragically, Villavicencio was killed while leaving a rally in Quito in August 2023.

Just recently, there was a tragic incident where two boys were discovered deceased in close proximity to an Ecuador military base. The news of these young boys, ranging in age from 11 to 15, going missing caused a wave of protests in the South American country. This unfortunate event further highlights the ongoing conflict between narco gangs and security forces in the nation.

In January 2024, President Daniel Noboa announced a state of “internal armed conflict” following a brutal surge of violence triggered by the escape of a notorious crime lord.

Reference Article