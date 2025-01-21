Man from Rochester taken to hospital after being shot on Saturday morning

Rochester, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Rochester police responded to a report of a shooting on Strong Street around 6:00 a.m. on January 18, 2025. Upon arrival, officers discovered the man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

