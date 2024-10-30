Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine taken into custody in New York

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City on Tuesday for allegedly violating his parole. These violations were established when he was sentenced several years ago to two years in prison as part of a racketeering case.

Daniel Hernandez, known by his stage name as the performer, appeared before the federal judge on Tuesday afternoon, the same judge who had sentenced him in December 2019.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges that accused him of joining and directing violence by the gang called Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, leading to his subsequent sentencing.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued the warrant that led to the rapper’s arrest at the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorneys did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Engelmayer stated in an order put on the court’s record in the rapper’s former case that he will be charged for allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release.

The rapper faced detention in the Dominican Republic in January due to allegations of domestic violence.

In October 2023, authorities arrested him after he was suspected of attacking a local music producer.

In January, the rapper’s attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused Dominican prosecutors of “fabricating” evidence against his client.

Reference Article