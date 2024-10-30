Good Samaritans In The Manhattan Subway Use A Knife To Subdue A Man Who Is Threatening A Woman

Two good Samaritans stepped to confront a man harassing a woman on a Manhattan subway train, then detained him for police after he pulled out a knife and began swinging at them, authorities said Monday.

A group of Good Samaritans intervened when they witnessed an attacker harassing a woman at the First Ave. station in the East Village around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, the guy then pulled out a folding knife and threatened them with it.

Christopher Williams, a 44-year-old man, is facing charges of menacing and weapons possession. According to the police, he was found in possession of a knife and pepper spray, which were discovered in his fanny pack. After being arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, he was released without bail.

