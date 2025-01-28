Prosecutors allege that a New York state trooper faked his own shooting on Long Island

A trooper from the New York State Police, who had previously claimed to have been shot on duty last year on Long Island, is now being charged in connection with the incident.

Trooper Thomas Mascia faced charges on Monday for tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting a crime, and official misconduct. In addition, his parents, Thomas and Dorothy, were charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Early Monday, they surrendered themselves to the New York State Police headquarters in Farmingdale.

Once celebrated as a police hero, Mascia found himself in handcuffs as he faced accusations of leading law enforcement on a fruitless pursuit, which prosecutors deemed to be a mere product of his imagination.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly stated that the shooter we were searching for was merely a figment of Mascia’s imagination, existing solely in his mind.

Mascia faced the consequences of his actions when he was suspended without pay and had his ID, shield, and guns taken away. It is unclear why he would fabricate such a story, but court documents suggest that he may have been seeking attention and sympathy.

According to Jeffrey Lichtman, the attorney representing Mascia, this case is a heartbreaking tragedy resulting from unnoticed and untreated mental health problems. As is often the case in such situations, an entire family is now enduring the painful consequences.

Trooper’s story called into question

Mascia sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, which led to his hospitalization. Subsequently, the police initiated a manhunt to apprehend the individual responsible for the shooting.

According to prosecutors, it is now believed that he orchestrated the entire incident. Allegedly, he scattered shell casings along the parkway before driving to Hempstead Lake Park. There, it is claimed that he intentionally shot himself in the leg. Afterward, he returned to the parkway and reported that he had been shot, providing a description of the perpetrator as a dark-skinned man.

However, prosecutors argue that his narrative unraveled due to inconsistencies and the absence of body camera footage.

Donnelly stated that they found nine shell casings at the scene, but were unable to locate any projectiles. Additionally, there were no tire marks found. They also mentioned that they could not find any video evidence showing the Dodge Charger, which the shooter had claimed, driving on any of the roads covered by the available video footage.

State police have stated that they did not notice any concerning signs in the son’s police work, although they do have some theories.

Superintendent Steven James acknowledged that there have been concerns raised regarding the motivations behind his actions, whether it be for disability, retirement, attention, or unrequited love.

CBS News New York has discovered that Mascia also made a statement about being injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2022. However, this claim has not been verified or supported with evidence.

Carolyn Gusoff is renowned for her extensive coverage of the most significant news stories in the New York City area. She has earned a reputation as a trustworthy, determined, and compassionate journalist who consistently addresses the concerns of Long Island.

