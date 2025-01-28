Nearly 1,200 arrests made by ICE in a single day

According to a senior Trump administration official, immigration authorities carried out approximately 1,200 arrests in a single day. Surprisingly, nearly half of the individuals detained do not have criminal records.

According to recent data from NBC News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made a total of 1,179 arrests on Sunday. This number is higher than the 956 arrests initially reported by the agency on Sunday night. However, out of the total arrests, only 613 or approximately 52% were classified as “criminal arrests.” The remaining individuals seem to be nonviolent offenders or individuals who have not committed any criminal offense other than crossing the border illegally.

According to the official, out of the total arrests made, eight of them were classified as “Worst Criminals Arrested,” which included two gang members.

A total of 566 individuals who were arrested on Sunday were found to be lacking legal authorization to remain in the United States. It is worth noting that these individuals had not committed any crimes and were solely detained due to their immigration status.

Being undocumented is not considered a crime, but rather a civil offense. However, if an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported re-enters the United States without permission, it is considered a criminal act. It is uncertain how many, if any, of the 566 individuals had entered the country illegally for the second time.

The detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes have been repeatedly emphasized by administration officials and President Donald Trump. However, the latest numbers are raising doubts regarding the fulfillment of these promises.

According to Tom Homan, the border czar appointed by Trump, there have been a few collateral arrests during the recent raids. These detentions involve individuals without criminal convictions who were present at the time of the raids. Homan expects that such arrests will continue to happen as immigration enforcement actions increase throughout the country.

“We have a goal to apprehend as many criminals as we can,” stated Homan, emphasizing the importance of ensuring public safety. He stressed that individuals who are in the country illegally pose a significant threat, and it is crucial to address this issue promptly.

According to the most recent data on ICE arrests, there were 853 individuals who were arrested on other criminal charges on Sunday. These individuals had “detainers lodged” against them, indicating that ICE may have reasonable grounds to believe that they are eligible for deportation.

A detainer request is when ICE asks a local jurisdiction to hold a suspected undocumented immigrant who has already been arrested for another crime. ICE has reason to believe that the migrant may be eligible for deportation. However, sanctuary cities do not take action on detainer requests.

Gabe Gutierrez reported from Chicago, while Nicole Acevedo provided coverage from New York.

Gabe Gutierrez serves as a senior White House correspondent for NBC News.

Nicole Acevedo, a reporter for NBC Latino, brings her expertise and passion for journalism to her work.

