Powerball winning tickets were sold in California, Illinois, and Washington

In Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, no tickets were able to match all six numbers. As a result, the estimated jackpot for the upcoming Saturday’s drawing has now reached a staggering $437 million.
California, Illinois (2), and Washington all had four tickets sold that matched five numbers.
Illinois and Washington have each sold tickets worth $1 million.
A ticket worth $562,699 was sold in California, specifically at a market located in Newcastle on Main Street in the 400 block.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 4, 30, 39, 44, 60, with the Powerball number being 11.