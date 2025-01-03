Poll shows Americans confident in Trump’s ability to combat illegal immigration

Posted by Jan McDonald January 3, 2025

Americans have differing opinions on how President-elect Donald Trump will handle various important issues. However, the one area where they are mostly in agreement is the notion that the incoming president will have a significant influence over the matter of illegal immigration.

According to a new Gallup poll conducted last month and released on Thursday, it has been found that…

Voters now have a higher level of optimism regarding President-elect Trump’s ability to control illegal immigration compared to their sentiment immediately following the 2016 election. Throughout his 2016 campaign, Trump emphasized immigration and border security as significant issues, and it seems that voters are hopeful that he will effectively handle these concerns.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 68% of voters believe that he will effectively address the issue of illegal immigration. This marks an increase from 59% in 2016.

President-elect Trump has received the highest ratings from voters regarding their expectations for him to control illegal immigration and reduce the crime rate. According to Gallup’s poll, this is the highest rating any president has received since 1980.

However, not every issue received high marks from the president-elect, as only 40 percent of voters or fewer believe that he will improve the health care system, enhance the quality of the environment, or heal political divisions in the United States.

