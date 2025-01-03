Pennsylvania Man Charged with Terrorism Offense and Lying to FBI After Attempting to Join Hizballah in Lebanon and Syria

Jack Danaher Molloy, a 24-year-old individual who used to live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has recently been indicted by a grand jury. The charges against him include the attempted support of the foreign terrorist organization Hizballah, as well as making false statements related to international terrorism to a department or agency of the United States.

Molloy had previously faced charges for making false statements on December 6, 2024. The indictment, which largely aligns with the allegations in the criminal complaint, outlines the underlying conduct. Following his arrest in Chicago, Illinois on December 6, 2024, Molloy was later transported to Pittsburgh by the U.S. Marshals Service on December 30, 2024.

According to the indictment and complaint, Molloy is accused of attempting to provide material support and resources to Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO). The alleged activities took place between August 2024 and December 2024 in Lebanon, Syria, the Western District of Pennsylvania, and other locations. Molloy is said to have offered personnel, including himself, and services to Hizballah, despite being aware of the organization’s involvement in terrorist activity and terrorism. Hizballah, also known as Hezbollah, was established in response to the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon and has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli and Western targets, including American military and diplomatic personnel.

According to the allegations, Molloy, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, and a former member of the U.S. Army, traveled to Lebanon in August 2024 with the intention of joining Hizballah. However, he was informed by multiple individuals in Lebanon that the timing was not right and that he needed to take other steps before becoming a member of the terrorist organization. Undeterred, Molloy then journeyed to Syria in October 2024 in an attempt to fight for Hizballah in the Syrian conflict. Upon his return to the United States, Molloy settled in Upper St. Clair and continued his efforts to join Hizballah. This included communicating with individuals online and in Lebanon. Throughout his time in both the U.S. and abroad, Molloy allegedly expressed his hatred towards Jewish people and advocated for violence against them. This animus was evident through various images and videos found on his electronic devices as well as the usernames he chose for his social media and email acco

Upon his arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport on October 20, 2024, Molloy allegedly deceived FBI agents by providing false information. He claimed that he had no intentions of getting involved with Hizballah, both in the present and future, and that he had no business or meetings planned in Syria. However, these statements turned out to be untrue, as Molloy was aware that he had plans to join Hizballah and had traveled to Syria with the purpose of advancing his association with the organization. Additionally, while in Syria, he arranged a meeting with an individual.

If Molloy is found guilty, he could potentially face up to 20 years in prison for the material support charge. In addition, he may face a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, for the false statement charges. The final decision on his sentence will be made by a federal district court judge, who will take into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors as well.

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI Pittsburgh and Chicago Field Offices, with significant support from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt of the Western District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Andrew Briggs of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

It is important to remember that an indictment and criminal complaint are only accusations. In the eyes of the law, all defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

