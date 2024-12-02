Police: Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charges After Crash In Franklin Co.

A woman in Franklin County is facing child endangerment charges after being caught driving under the influence with a child in the car on August 27.

Chambersburg police said they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 100 block of South Second Street about 3:30 pm to locate Kimberlee Mae Parker, 29, who officers claim was driving the vehicle that caused the accident.

Authorities found Parker under the influence of a narcotic, and a blood test showed that she had THC, fentanyl, and norfentanyl in her system at the time of the accident.

According to reports, a toddler was in the vehicle when it crashed.

Parker faced charges for DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, possessing drug paraphernalia, and possessing a controlled substance.

Reference Article