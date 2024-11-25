Police search for D.C. teen who disappeared earlier this week

Jan McDonald November 25, 2024

Seventeen-year-old Daja Edwards went missing on Sunday, November 19, around 11 a.m. Her family is now reaching out for assistance in finding her. Daja was last seen in the 1400 block of Independence Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Daja, a Black female with a brown complexion, stands at 5’8″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown and red hair, as well as brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in gray sweatpants, a blue jacket, and black Crocs.

The search to locate her remains ongoing since the missing person report was filed on November 20.

If you have any information about the location of Daja Edwards, kindly get in touch with the police at 202-727-9099. Alternatively, you can send an anonymous tip via text to 50411.

The community is being urged to help in the search to reunite Daja with her family.

