Police: Mother Punched State Worker And Kidnapped Kids During Supervised Visit

A mother in Gwinnett County, reportedly aided by her adult daughter, is accused of kidnapping her two younger children after hitting a state official at a trampoline park during a court-ordered supervised visit.

Several days after the event, Gwinnett police arrested Starlita Moore, 41, and Teisha Schulters, 19, in Alabama and charged them with kidnapping. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services took custody of the two younger children after their release from Moore and Schulters.

According to police, the incident began Friday at the Altitude trampoline facility in Sugarloaf Mills, Lawrenceville. According to the statement, a DFCS staffer called 911 and reported Moore kidnapping the children during the appointment.

Moore and the DFCS employee appear to be talking near the trampoline park exit on security video before Moore smacks the employee in the head. Police have not yet recognized another woman who appears to be consoling the DFCS employee while holding her face. The video shows two ladies, Moore and Schulters, seizing the two youngsters and hustling them out the front door.

Moore persisted in beating the employee in the parking area, while Schulters drove the children away in a Chrysler 300. They drove away before police arrived.

Authorities have not disclosed the duration of Moore and Schulters’ absence with the children, but the Alabama Highway Patrol apprehended the ladies following their stop. Authorities did not disclose the location of their recovery in Alabama. The Gwinnett County jail booked both women on Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

According to jail records, Moore and Schulters are each facing two charges of kidnapping and interstate interference with custody. Moore is also facing accusations of battery, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.

Police stated they are continuing their investigation and have appealed for the public’s assistance in acquiring additional information.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett Police Detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tippers might earn a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Reference Article