Police: Former Employee Kills Two Men At Chicago Navy Pier

According to authorities, a targeted attack at Navy Pier in Chicago resulted in the shooting and killing of two men by a disgruntled former employee.

According to Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein, Chicago Police received reports of an “active shooter” at approximately 1:18 pm on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a well-known tourist spot where a man entered and proceeded to fire “several shots” at two individuals.

According to Hein, the shooter is thought to be a former employee who had previously worked as a sub-contractor on the pier. They possessed knowledge about accessing the back loading dock area.

Once he entered the premises, the gunman reportedly singled out two individuals in a secluded office area.

Two victims were rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after sustaining injuries, according to Hein. One of the victims, identified as Lamont Johnson, 51, by the medical examiner’s office, unfortunately, did not survive.

Following the shooting incident, Navy Pier swiftly implemented a lockdown as a precautionary measure. This popular attraction is home to 70 diverse tenants, who were all affected by the sudden turn of events.

Many families were present at the attraction during the attack, according to CBS News. Trent Halasek, a visitor from Cincinnati, Ohio, mentioned that he witnessed officers descending in full riot and SWAT gear while he was at the pier.

According to the police, the suspect had already left the scene.

According to Hein, the suspect has been identified as a former worker whose employment contract was terminated on October 14.

According to Navy Pier’s Chief Operating Officer Brian Murphy, the attack was a specific and isolated incident, and there was no threat to anyone else on the pier. It remains unclear whether a weapon was found at the scene.

Reference Article