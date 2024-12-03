Palestine Police Apprehend 2 After Search For Stolen Vehicle Leads To Foot Chase

Two persons have been arrested after a stolen Oklahoma vehicle was discovered in Palestine.

An officer from the Palestine Police Department arrived at a Starbucks parking lot at 1 p.m. Thursday after learning of the suspects’ location.

When the police saw the silver Hyundai and realized it was stolen, they stopped it and sought to capture Jimmie Payne, 18, of Oklahoma. Payne battled with the police before fleeing. Caleb Bush, 22, of Oklahoma, also fled, according to a notice from the Palestine Police Department.

Later, authorities apprehended Payne and Bush and brought them to the Anderson County Jail. Authorities accuse them of illegally using a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and evading arrest or custody.

The vehicle was recovered and the owners were contacted.

