Ohio Man Found Guilty Of Human Trafficking After 16-year-old Victim Recovered

According to a news release, Anthony Charles Holmes, 33, of Cleveland, was convicted of human trafficking for transporting a 16-year-old female from South Carolina to Atlanta to perform commercial sex acts.

The report states that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office discovered the victim on August 2, 2023, during a traffic check.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Greene County jury, which reached a decision on Monday after a five-day trial. All counts of the indictment, including trafficking in persons for sexual servitude, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, found Holmes guilty.

The sentencing will take place on November 13.

